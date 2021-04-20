Sheriff: 1 dead after camper fire in Smyth County Monday night

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – One person was killed in a fatal camper fire in Smyth County Monday night, according to Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler.

Shuler said the camper fire occurred on Scratch Gravel Road near Marion on Monday night.

Shuler told News Channel 11 the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are investigating the fire.

According to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office Communications Division, crews have cleared the scene of the fire as of Tuesday morning.

More details are expected to be released Tuesday.