RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Crews have recovered a body from a burned home in Russell County Friday morning, and one person remains unaccounted for, according to Russell County Sheriff Bill Watson.

Watson told News Channel 11 crews responded to the house on Johnson Settlement Drive around 7 a.m. and found it fully engulfed. No one was waiting outside the home in the Grassy Creek area when firefighters arrived, Watson said.

As of 10 a.m., one person’s body was found in the home. Watson said another person remains unaccounted for. The body found by crews has not yet been identified.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies are attempting to locate the other person.

Watson said the home was destroyed in the fire, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The Virginia State Police are assisting in the ongoing investigation.