KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Preaching Christ Church and The Shepherd’s Watch Ministries are two of many in the Tri-Cities that are providing a warm place for people to stay out of the frigid temperatures. Leaders at both organizations said on Tuesday that the need has grown in this area.

“It is a growing need we’re seeing more and more,” Bill Wampler, Preaching Christ Church’s outreach Pastor over the homeless, said.

Wampler told News Channel 11 that they open up their church as a warming center when temperatures outside get dangerously low.

“It just gives them [an] opportunity to get off the street and to get out of those temperatures, and to be able to rest and feel safe,” Wampler said. “And to just be able to feed them hot food. And we have lots of donations of coats and blankets and different things like that, just to kind of make it a little easier on them during this time.”

The Shepherd’s Watch Ministries’ warming shelter and bus is open every day. Founder and lead operator Jeff Kiser said within the last 24 hours, the number of people coming in has grown drastically. Kiser uses his own Facebook page to update the public and raise awareness of the shelter and bus operation.

“We’re picking up people all over town,” Kiser said. “And may I encourage anyone if you see someone, if they’re at the hospital or wherever, and they need a ride, this bus is here for that purpose, we will get them to warmth and shelter.”

Steve Burleson preaches at Shepherd’s Watch Ministries and is a Pastor at Doran Addition Free Will Baptist Church. He said he understands the need for warming shelters.

“If you’ve ever been out in these kind of temperatures and got nowhere to lay your head, it’s sad, but the Lord makes a way,” he said. “He promised us that he would clothe us and feed us if we trust him; and through different sources, I believe God’s working through Jeff and his ministry, to do that.”

Jackie Okuly said she was once homeless; and now, she’s a “house mom” at Shepherd’s Watch. She helps cook, clean, and organize donations at the shelter. She said people just need a safe and warm place to stay.

“I was fortunate enough to have my car to live in,” Okuly said. “I don’t know how they do it without a car. They’re not out of the elements. The wind, the rain, the snow. Then you’ve got people, in general, that are not very kind to us, to them, whatever. They just need a place to stay warm. Nobody wants to be out in the cold.”

Shepherd’s Watch Ministries’ warming shelter is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1136 S. Wilcox Drive in Kingsport. Kiser encourages anyone who needs a ride to the shelter to call him at 423-579-2752.

The Preaching Christ Church warming center stays open until Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 7 a.m. If needed again in very low temperatures, the warming center will open back up from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.