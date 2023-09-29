GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Niswonger Performing Arts Center (NPAC) announced the band Shenandoah will perform in Greeneville next month as part of a 2023 Revival Tour. According to the NPAC, Shenandoah will play on Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $40 to $50, the NPAC’s website said.

A release from the venue said Shenandoah is most known for “delivering such hits as “Two Dozen Roses,” “Church on Cumberland Road” and “Next to You, Next to Me” as well as such achingly beautiful classics as “I Want to be Loved Like That” and the Grammy-winning “Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart” duet with Alison Krauss.”

“It’s a wonderful feeling to hit the road with the boys as we again return to radio with new music,” lead singer Marty Raybon said in the release. “We are excited for what the year holds, now let’s have us a Revival!”

More information on the concert can be found at npacgreeneville.com.