JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Temperatures are going to drop to dangerously cold levels this week and there are people in our region who may not have a warm place to go.

Haven of Rest in Bristol, Tennessee is one location that is providing shelter during these frigid conditions.

They said with it being a holiday weekend, not only are they trying to prepare a place for people to sleep, they are also trying to coordinate a place for them to stay during the day as well.

“We have what we call red flag, I think Salvation Army would call it the white flag, and anyone who needs shelter for the night can come in,” said Executive Director Brian Plank.

The Tri-Cities is expecting record low temperatures on Friday, which can cause serious damage or even death if exposed for too long, according to Ballad Health Dr. David Deroos.

“It depends on how cold it actually is and how hard the wind is blowing, it can happen really quickly. Usually you’ll have some signs beforehand like some skin color changes, shivering, even some confusion to kind of let you know what’s going on,” Deroos said.

That’s why local shelters like the Haven of Rest and local law enforcement said they are teaming up to make sure everyone is safe.

“Been on the phone with the police chief, and they’re trying to make sure they have their officers out throughout the night that they will be going around and seeing who needs shelter and they’ll be dropping people off to either us or Salvation Army, whoever else is doing that sort of thing,” Plank said.

Plank said they will also be offering meals to those who need them and they are trying to coordinate what to do about shelter during the day.

“This is really unusual because you think about if this happens during the week, it’s a situation people have stores they can duck into and get warm for a short period of time. Being a holiday and so many things being closed, it’s going to be a real hardship for some people and we want to make sure they have a place to go and can stay safe,” he said.

Deroos said if you absolutely can’t get out of the cold make sure to wear layers.

“You want some kind of synthetic base layer, I like to have wool for like a middle layer then some kind of shell. Down jackets are good. Something that kind of blocks the wind from getting to you can really help too,” he said.

Of course, the best option is to stay indoors.

If you need a place to stay, you can contact the Salvation Army, the Haven of Rest, or even your local police department (Bristol, VA police dispatch: 276-645-7400) to see if they will transport you to a shelter.

Bristol, TN/VA Shelters

Haven of Rest Rescue Mission

(Only open at night)

624 Anderson Street

Bristol, TN 37620

(423) 968-2011

Salvation Army

(Open 24/7; ANYONE is welcome)

137 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Bristol, TN 37620

(423) 764-6156

Highlands Fellowship Chapel

(Friday night until 9:00 pm.; Decision will be made late Thursday on 24/7 hours for the

weekend)

134 Commerce Court

Bristol, VA 24202

(276) 669-7400