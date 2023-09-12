EWING, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities are searching for a fatal shooting suspect in Lee County.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has urged people in the Ewing area and the western end of the county to shelter in place as police search for the suspect, who is wanted in connection to a shooting in Anderson County, Tennessee.

According to Sheriff Gary Parsons, the suspect’s vehicle was located in the Ewing area.

The sheriff’s office sent an alert to residents.

“Shelter in place. Stay inside with doors locked. Do not approach strangers – contact 911 immediately,” the alert stated.

The suspect may be armed, according to the Parsons.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the suspect, whose name has not been released, is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in the Heiskell area of the county.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.