PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rocky Mount State Historic Site is going baaa-ck to the 18th century with its Woolly Days Festival on April 22 and 23, where attendees have the chance to pet sheep and lambs.

The family-friendly event showcases springtime activities on the homestead. During the Woolly Days Festival, you can take part in sheep shearing demonstrations, mingle with baby lambs, enjoy musical entertainment and soak in gardening presentations and seminars.

Food, drink and craft vendors will be on-site all weekend, according to Rocky Mount. A colonial church service happens at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 23.

You can purchase your ticket to the fun-filled weekend of living history at rockymountmuseum.com. An adult one-day ticket is ten dollars.