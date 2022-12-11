JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City celebrates the historical marker of the home of women’s rights suffragist, Eliza Shaut White.

White was a suffragist in Johnson City who organized a parade that took people down to Fountain Square. There is a mural on Ashe Street that commemorates that parade.

The Women’s Suffrage Coalition of Johnson City just discovered this information about White and her involvement in the parade in 2020.

“Well, the exciting thing about what you’re seeing behind me, this marker, is really bringing out the history of something that we didn’t know about that occurred here in Johnson City,” said city commissioner, Jenny Brock, who was a part of the coalition from 2019 to 2020.

The city is not the only people unaware of this history. Vice Mayor of Johnson City, Todd Fowler, lived in this house with his family for many years.

“But we love this house and are even more happy with the history of where we had lived and being able to spend some time in that house,” said Fowler.

The historian for the Women’s Suffrage Coalition called White’s closest living relatives, her grandchildren, Stacey White Ferren and John White.

This phone call shed light on a person they knew nothing about.

“It’s been wonderful,” said Ferren. “It’s been such a blessing to learn and it’s an honor to learn her history in Johnson City.”

White passed before Ferren ever got to know her and Ferren’s parents never spoke of her grandmother. Now that Ferren knows her grandmother’s legacy, she wants to share it with the whole family.

“Oh I hope I can bring my grandchildren one day to let them see this,” said Ferren. “My son is here today, Josh Ferren, and I have a son in Nashville, Chris. And I’m glad they can see what their great-grandmother [did]. She was a trailblazer.”

Through commemorating trailblazers like White for her fight for women’s right to vote, commissioner Brock says younger generations have a chance to learn from past mistakes.

“So that’s what we want to make sure that we never forget by having these memorials that we leave in the city, that we don’t have future generations where they’re having to say ‘that’s just not right’,” said Brock.