JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Shamrock Shuffle returned for the second year of raising funds for our local Ronald McDonald House.

Event organizers said that they raised $60,000 and welcomed nearly 600 participants for the race held at King Commons on Saturday.

“Coming out to these events, it’s not only going to help the organization as a whole, it helps our families, and it’s going to connect all these participants to our Ronald McDonald house,” said Dewayne Dickens, CEO Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House Charities. “So whether it’s donating their time, treasure, or talents — there’s somewhere they can be plugged into the House.”

The course took racers along King Street to Myrtle and Fairview avenues before circling back to the park downtown. Some racers were there to get in a good run, while others were there in support of the charity.

“It gives it more meaning and it’s really cool to know that I get to benefit my community while doing something I enjoy,” said Jill Cornelius, a Shamrock Shuffle participant.

Runners who completed the course could qualify for a medal and the fastest times could earn them a top spot in their age group.