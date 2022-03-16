JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The second annual Shamrock Shuffle 5k will be held in Johnson City on Saturday, March 19.

Proceeds from the race benefit the Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House, which provides a temporary home for families with children in the hospital so they may remain close to one another.

The race will start at King Commons in downtown Johnson City at 2 p.m. The 5k ends at King Commons around 3:45 p.m. News Channel 11’s Josh Smith will emcee the event.

Registration packets are available by drive-thru pickup only at the Ronald McDonald House located at 418 N State of Franklin Rd. They must be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Online registration is open and is $30 through March 17, after which the price increases to $35 per entrant and participants must get a packet.

Several awards are up for grabs at the event, including the top three overall racers, and winners determined by gender and age groups. A virtual race option is available for anyone who would prefer to socially distance or has other commitments at the time of the race.

For information on awards, registration, volunteering and more, click here.