SHADY VALLEY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A festival aimed at helping students and celebrating a unique fruit to the area returns to Shady Valley on Saturday.

The Shady Valley Cranberry Festival will take place at the Shady Rock School starting with a parade at 10 a.m.

The festival celebrates the cranberries that still grow wild in Shady Valley, one of the only places in Tennessee where they are found. Proceeds at the festival also benefit scholarships for local students.

Visitors to the festival will find inflatables, vendors, music, a cranberry cafe and more.

Festival co-founder Dianna Howard joined the Good Morning Tri-Cities team Monday to tell people about what to expect at the 2023 Shady Vally Cranberry Festival.