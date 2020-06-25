Shady Valley Cranberry Festival is still on, date set for Oct. 10

Shady Valley Elementary School may be closing, but the Cranberry Festival will live on, organizers say.

SHADY VALLEY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A decades-long tradition will carry on this fall in Shady Valley as organizers announced plans for the 29th annual Cranberry Festival.

The festival began in 1992 by community members who wanted to raise money for Shady Valley Elementary School, which closed its doors at the end of this school year.

As cancelations of festivals and celebrations mount after the COVID-19 pandemic surfaced, organizers announced on Facebook Thursday that organizers are accepting vendor application for this year’s festival, scheduled to take place on October 10.

Traditionally, the Cranberry Festival takes place at Shady Valley Elementary School.