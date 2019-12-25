Shades of Grace welcomes all during Christmas breakfast

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Shades of Grace church in Kingsport has the giving spirit of Christmas every day. But December 25th was a little extra special for those taking part in their community breakfast. The Christmas meal came with candy canes and volunteers serving people at tables rather than going through a line.

“This gives them a little more feeling of being at home. They’re sitting at the table and they’re being served,” said Pastor Will Shewey.

Shades of Grace serves about 30,000 meals a year to community members who might not be able to eat otherwise.

