Shades of Grace welcomes all during Christmas breakfast

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Shades of Grace church in Kingsport has the giving spirit of Christmas every day. But December 25th was a little extra special for those taking part in their community breakfast. The Christmas meal came with candy canes and volunteers serving people at tables rather than going through a line.

Suzy Rozier misses spending the holidays with her mother who passed away.



She bakes special cakes using her mother’s recipe & brings them to Shades of Grace’s breakfast for those in need of a meal on Christmas. We’ll have more on the work of the Kingsport church at 6! pic.twitter.com/TG4wBrXNh8 — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) December 25, 2019

“This gives them a little more feeling of being at home. They’re sitting at the table and they’re being served,” said Pastor Will Shewey.

Shades of Grace serves about 30,000 meals a year to community members who might not be able to eat otherwise.