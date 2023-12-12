BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s system for real-time tracking of rape kits was created to help victims, but members of the criminal justice community say it is helping them too.

The TBI implemented SAMS-Track in July 2022 to provide “sexual assault survivors with the ability to anonymously track the location and status of their SAK from the point of collection through forensic analysis to final storage location and possible destruction.”

The interface is something akin to the way one might track a package, with updates each time a rape kit changes location.

How it works

Locally, victims who report an assault and chose to have a rape kit collected will meet with a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) at the Branch House in Blountville or dedicated exam rooms at Johnson City Medical Center or Holston Valley Medical Center.

Once they’ve completed the kit, a SANE will activate the kit through an ID number which they share with the victim.

“I use it every day. It makes my job a lot easier,” Emily White, an RN and SANE with Branch House Family Justice Center, told News Channel 11. “It keeps these kits much more organized and every party knows where kits are.”

Though the system is designed with victims in mind, law enforcement officials say it’s helping them too.

“We’re able to look and see work that has been outsourced or the TBI is processing,” Capt. Mike Adams with the Johnson City Police Department told News Channel 11. “They are now down to about a one-month turnaround from the time that they receive it to the time that we get our results.”

Adams said faster, more transparent processing gives investigators better odds of identifying a suspect.

“Time is a factor to get there and make sure that we preserve that evidence,” Adams said.

For example, he noted, many surveillance cameras delete footage after a 30 or 60-day period. If a kit is returned after then, officers may not be able to obtain video evidence from the scene of the crime.

But it’s not just the investigation side of the criminal justice system that benefits.

Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus said he expects the system to improve transparency and efficiency for prosecutors.

“It’s frustrating for the criminal justice system,” Staubus said of waiting for data to be returned. “It’s for defendants and judges and prosecutors who would like to know the status of these and the analysis, which can be very important to whether a case is charged.”

White said victims she has dealt with already see positive effects from the system.

“For them to be able to look up and see where their kit is it gives them a little bit of comfort in the waiting,” White said.