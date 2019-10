KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sewer work will impact traffic in the Tri-Cities Crossing area over the course of several months, according to the City of Kingsport.

City officials say crews will soon begin work on sewer extensions in the area, with most of the work focused near the intersection of Fordtown Road and Mitchell Road.

Work will continue for the next seven months, according to the city.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.