Sewer line work to impact traffic on Buffalo Street in Downtown Johnson City Sunday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City officials announced Friday that motorists should expect traffic flow on Buffalo Street from West State of Franklin Street to Main Street to be impacted Sunday.

Between Sunday 8 p.m. and Monday 8 a.m., work on a sewer line along Buffalo Street will be causing the traffic impact.

Officials said Friday that traffic control measures would be in place.

Drivers who cannot avoid the area should expect delays, officials announced Friday. Drivers are urged to use caution in the construction zone, and observe posted speed limits for their safety and the safety of the workers.

This work is part of the first phase of the City of Johnson City’s Downtown Water and Wastewater System Improvements Project.

