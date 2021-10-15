Sewer line work to close section of West State of Franklin next week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sewer line work will impact traffic along a section of West State of Franklin Road next week.

The city says crews will be installing new sewer lines as part of the West Walnut Street redevelopment project. Work will begin Monday and end Friday.

There will be lane closures in both directions of travel 24 hours a day on the section of West State of Franklin between Sevier and Buffalo streets.

According to the city, between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., a detour will send eastbound traffic around the work area, as needed.

Other impacts include:

The center turn lane will be closed.

Drivers entering West State of Franklin Road from Sevier Street must turn left.

Drivers entering West State of Franklin Road from Commerce Street must turn right.

The sidewalk/trail along West State of Franklin Road in this area will also be impacted.

The city encourages drivers to use caution and expect delays in the construction area.