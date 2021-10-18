Sewer line work to cause lane closures on West State of Franklin

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Drivers are urged to travel cautiously as workers install new sewer lines on West State of Franklin Road from Oct. 18-22.

A release from city officials said drivers should expect the following between Sevier and Commerce streets and Buffalo Street:

lane closures in both directions all day and night

a detour will send eastbound traffic around the area from 7 p.m. – 7 a.m.

the center turn lane will be closed

drivers entering West State of Franklin from Sevier Street must turn left

drivers entering West State of Franklin from Commerce Street must turn right

the sidewalk/trail along West State of Franklin will also be affected during this time

Drivers who cannot avoid the area should expect delays and detours, the release said.

