JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dalewood Drive in Johnson City will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The closure will be between 226 and 242 Dalewood Drive.

According to a release, the city will be installing a temporary sewer bypass pump line for a new gravity sewer line that will be installed in the coming weeks.

No drivers will be able to pass through the road during the construction.