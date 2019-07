ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The replacement and upgrading of a sewer line in Abingdon will close traffic on August 12 at an intersection.

According to a release from the town of Abingdon, the intersection of Cook St. and Oakland St. will be closed to traffic from 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route to Lowry Drive from Cook St.

The project is estimated to take two days to complete.

Residents of Oakland St. will have access from Lowry Dr.