Sewer line replacement project at Sycamore Shoals State Park to start Tuesday

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – An upcoming sewer line replacement at Sycamore Shoals State Park will start on Tuesday, September 29.

According to a release from the City of Elizabethton, the project will start on Tuesday near the west entrance to the park and continue until the project is complete.

The west park entrance will be closed, but the main entrance near Sycamore Shoals Hospital will not be affected.

The project will also temporarily close Dixon Street and Parkway Boulevard between West G Street and Elk Avenue.

Traffic will be detoured at the closures.

If you have any questions regarding the sewer system improvement, call 423-547-6300.