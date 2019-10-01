Sevierville newlywed couple gets help after apartment destroyed

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Lauren and Justin Smith of Sevierville lost their home when an apartment fire ripped through their building, and it all happened the day before they got married.

Now, the community is working to help them get back on their feet.

Workout Anytime, the gym the Smiths belong to, has raised almost $1,000 for the couple, which is money they can use to start over.

Not only that, but the couple has also received multiple other donations to help with their new home.

They both say they are thankful.

“This is wonderful,” said Justin. “This kind of support from the community and especially from a home gym, it makes you feel great.”

“We’re super excited to get back on our feet and get some normalness in our lives and just live normal as a married couple,” Lauren said.

Now the couple has a new apartment, while that fire remains under investigation.