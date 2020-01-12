Severe weather causes power outages for thousands in area

(WJHL) – The severe weather Saturday evening caused power outages for thousands in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
The numbers below are as of 10:20 p.m. Saturday.
Appalachian Power
Hawkins County – 3,132 Customers
Sullivan County – 4,151 Customers
Washington County, TN – 31 Customers
Washington County, VA – 2,353 Customers
Scott County – 1,052 Customers
Wise County – Fewer than 5 Customers
Smyth County – 4,811 Customers
Dickenson County – Fewer than 5 Customers
Russell County – 259 Customers
Buchanan County – 204 Customers
Tazewell County – 746 Customers
BrightRidge
107 Area – 16 Customers
Austin Springs – 4 Customers
Blackley Creek – 8 Customers
Boones Creek – 11 Customers
Cherokee – 1 Customers
Colonial Heights – 7 Customers
Fall Branch – 17 Customers
Fordtown – 31 Customers
Gray – 76 Customers
Harmony – 18 Customers
Jonesborough – 2 Customers
Limestone – 3 Customers
Northeast JC – 17 Customers
Northwest JC – 7 Customers
Piney Flats – 312 Customers
Southwest JC – 1 Customer
Sulphur Springs – 2 Customers
Telford – 4 Customers
Old Dominion Power
Lee County – Less than 5 Customers
Wise County – 39 Customers
Holston Electric Cooperative
Hawkins County – 84 Customers
BVU
Total Customers without power: 2,968
Greeneville Light & Power System
Caney Branch – 1 Customer
Chucky Doak – 1 Customer
Cross Anchor – 1 Customer
Flag Branch – 117 Customers
Greystone – 8 Customers
Hardins – 55 Customers
Jockey – 1 Customer
Lost Mountain – 1 Customer
Mohawk – 1 Customer
Mosheim – 6 Customers
Mt. Pleasant – 13 Customers
Newmansville – 4 Customers
South Greene – 48 Customers
Sunnysie – 1 Customer
West Pines – 50 Customers
Woodlawn – 1 Customer