JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thousands are without power Thursday afternoon after severe weather swept across the region.

BrightRidge

BrightRidge reported more than 10,000 customers without power as of 3:50 p.m. with significant outages across much of its service area.

BrightRidge says it is working to repair “numerous spans of wire downed” due to the storms. A major transmission line was restored previously, which returned power to around 5,000 customers.

Appalachian Power

Around 300 Appalachian Power customers in Sullivan County and 21 in Hawkins County were without power as of 3:50 p.m.

In Southwest Virginia, Appalachian Power reported 1,320 outages in Smyth County and 1,514 in Washington County.

Greeneville Light and Power

Greeneville Light and Power reported 802 customers without service as of 3:50 p.m.

Holston Electric

Holston Electric reported 477 outages as of 3:50 p.m., most in the Church Hill area.

This story will be updated throughout the evening.