Severe storms impact the Tri-Cities area

Severe thunderstorms rolled through part of the Tri-Cities Thursday evening, prompting severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings.

It began at 5:14 p.m., when the National Weather Service office in Morristown issued a tornado warning for Hancock and Hawkins counties.

TORNADO WARNING issued for Hancock, Hawkins Counties until 5:45 p.m. Seek shelter immediately!Posted by WJHL on Thursday, June 20, 2019

Then at 5:34 p.m., the NWS issued another tornado warning for a second storm threatening Hawkins and Greene counties.

TORNADO WARNING issued for Greene, Hawkins counties until 6:15 p.m.Posted by WJHL on Thursday, June 20, 2019

The tornado warnings were canceled or allowed to expire by 6 p.m. and replaced with severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Carter, Greene, Unicoi, and Washington counties.

By 6:30 p.m., all warnings had expired in Northeast Tennessee.

WATCH LIVE: TORNADO WARNING issued for Hancock, Hawkins Counties until 5:45 p.m. Seek shelter immediately! Mark Reynolds is LIVE on air.Posted by WJHL on Thursday, June 20, 2019

Chuckey resident Duane Parkey submitted video showing severe winds blowing down small trees and lifting items into the air at his home.

WOW: Wild video showing high-winds in Chuckey from today’s storms. Video by Duane Parkey. More storm photos HERE on…Posted by WJHL on Thursday, June 20, 2019

Winds were so strong in Greene County, a trampoline became airborne and ended up wedged onto the side of a house on Slate Hill Road in Telford.

Downed trees were reported in Washington, Greene, and Hawkins counties, as well as Johnson City.

In Jonesborough, Debbie Gosnell and her two grandchildren were at home when they heard the wind and watched as tree limbs fell into their yard.

“It was raining so hard at one point you couldn’t really see anything,” said Gosnell. “Then a limb come down across back there.”

At one point, more than a thousand Brightridge customers were without power.

News Channel 11 has not learned of any injuries due to Thursday’s severe storms.

Once the severe weather subsided, several viewers submitted photos of gorgeous rainbows that were spotted in several communities.

SEE ALSO: GALLERY: Severe weather hits parts of Tri-Cities region Thursday