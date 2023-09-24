WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Wise County Public Service Authority has experienced a waterline break causing a boil water advisory for several communities.

According to a release from the Wise County PSA, a boil water advisory is now in effect until further notice for customers located on Kent Junction Road west of the Blackwood Industrial Park, Dunbar Community, Moneyhun Road, and surrounding areas.

Customers are advised to not drink tap water without bringing water to a rolling boil for at least a minute and letting it cool before drinking.