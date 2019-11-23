Several Virginia counties pursuing 2nd Amendment sanctuary status

VIRGINIA (WJHL) – Several counties in Virginia are looking to opt into Second Amendment sanctuary status as a way to declare their support for gun rights.

Just this week, pre-filing for the 2020 Virginia General Assembly includes one bill that could affect gun owners in the commonwealth.

House Bill Two is sponsored by Delegate Ken Plum and would require universal background checks for any firearm sales or transfers.

Anyone who doesn’t follow the law, if passed, would be guilty of a class 6 felony.

This move comes after the Democratic Party’s victory during Virginia’s November general elections.

In our region, Lee County has already opted into the designation.

Washington County is expected to vote next week and Tazewell County leaders are also expected to vote publicly on the measure next month.