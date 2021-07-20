Several Northeast Tennessee government entities considering settlement in ‘Baby Doe’ case

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – A number of localities across Northeast Tennessee could soon be considering a settlement in the “Baby Doe” opioid case.

In Greene County, County Mayor Kevin Morrison told News Channel 11 that the Greene County Commission voted unanimously to accept a proposed settlement from Endo Pharmaceuticals at the recommendation of the county attorney.

In 2017, three local prosecutors filed a lawsuit against Endo Pharmaceuticals, Purdue Pharma and Mallinckrodt for their roles in the alleged opioid epidemic.

Endo is the only corporate defendant left.

The plaintiffs include government entities and an infant who was born drug-dependent, known as Baby Doe.

All plaintiffs must agree to the settlement. Kingsport and Bluff City leaders are set to discuss the settlement this evening.

Those close to the case in Sullivan County say the County’s Executive Committee will take up the matter Wednesday.

Washington County, Tennessee, which is also involved in the lawsuit, has an emergency meeting with county commissioners scheduled for Wednesday. According to a release, the purpose of the meeting is to discuss pending litigation.

A separate news release says Jonesborough leaders are planning to meet Thursday morning to also discuss pending litigation.

News of the proposed settlement comes just days before jury selection in the Baby Doe Case.

The trial is scheduled to begin on Monday.