Several Northeast Tennessee counties to receive federal funding for community food, shelter programs

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several Northeast Tennessee counties will receive federal funding to supplement community food and shelter programs.

Hawkins, Johnson and Unicoi counties were among several to receive these funds from the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

According to press releases from the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency, Hawkins County received $21,308; Johnson County received $5,482; and Unicoi County received $6,540.

The local board will distribute these funds to go toward high-need areas of the community.