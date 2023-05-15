APPALACHIA, Va. (WJHL) — Numerous people have injuries following a fight in the stands of a soccer game at the old Appalachia High School on Monday night.

According to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, the altercation happened in the spectator stands and involved multiple people, many of whom reported injuries.

The sheriff’s office said deputies are investigating the incident and once circumstances become clearer, more information will be provided.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.