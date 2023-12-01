GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed by the developer of a Bristol hotel that partially collapsed while under construction against an insurance company, according to court documents.

A “joint notice of settlement” was filed in the U.S. District Court in Greeneville notifying the court of the settlement and asking the court to remove the case from the trial docket. A trial was scheduled to begin Dec. 4.

The details of the settlement are unknown.

The developer, Tenneva LLC, sued Cincinnati Insurance Company over the insurance payout following the Sept. 2020 collapse of the under-construction Holiday Inn at 933 Shelby Street.

No was one hurt in the collapse.

The City of Bristol recently ordered the demolition of the partially constructed building.