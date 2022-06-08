WATAUGA LAKE, Tenn. (WJHL) — We have many waterways to enjoy in Northeast Tennessee. The waters are dotted with pontoons, motorboats and kayaks across the region, but sailing instructors say if you want to learn to sail, Watauga Lake is the place to do it.

The Tri-Cities Boating Club (TCBC) is offering a course for novice sailors. The course will be both in the classroom and on the water.

The 8-week course is held on Mondays from June 27 to August 22. The class is held at The Sail Dock at Lakeshore Marina on Watauga Lake. Tuition is $125, which also includes a textbook. Students will take an exam to get certified by the Johnson City Power Squadron. Students will need to provide their own lifejackets.

Instructors’ experiences span years and nautical miles

“One of them right now is in the Bahamas, and he does that every winter,” said Ed Lockett, a past commander of the Johnson City Power Squadron. “He’ll come back here with stories and things that he’s encountered in the open ocean with his sailboat that he sails from North Carolina to the Bahamas each year.”

Lockett is one of the instructors for the course. He said Watauga is the perfect place to sail.

Whether you own a sailboat or just want to ride along, Lockett said this course will get your feet wet.

“It’s so that you feel comfortable on somebody else’s boat,” said Lockett. “Even as a guest on board, you know what to do; you know what things are named on the boat, how to handle things on the boat”

This isn’t the only course or activity offered by Tri-Cities Boating Club. The group hosts races and works to stay active in the community.

“We have one coming up this weekend right here on Watauga Lake,” said Yvette Bryan, TCBC Executive Officer. “It’s our poker run that we like to do out here, and we are using this event to raise money this year for Isaiah 117 house.”

Bryan said the course and club introduce people to our waterways and create community.

“We do a lot of socializing, just spending time on the lake rafting it, playing, having great relationships,” said Bryan.

Now, instructors look forward to full boats and fair winds.

The course is limited to 20 people. For more information or to sign up, contact Steve Brumit at swbrumit@gmail.com.

For more on the Tri-Cities Boating Club, you can visit its Facebook page.