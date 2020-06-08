Sessions Hotel to open June 29, accepting reservations now

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Sessions Hotel is finally prepared to open this month.

According to a post from the hotel, they will officially open on Monday, June 29.

PREVIOUS: Sessions Hotel delays opening until May due to COVID-19 concerns

The hotel feature’s Bristol’s Southern Craft BBQ restaurant, as well as a rooftop bar and lounge.

The hotel’s opening had been delayed multiple times after originally being scheduled to open in October 2019.

PREVIOUS: New Sessions Hotel in Bristol, VA set to open in October of 2019

