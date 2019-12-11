Sessions Hotel in Bristol to feature recovered photos of famous local musicians

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sessions Hotel in Bristol, Tennessee has big plans for some photos of local icons that were recently discovered at an estate sale.

According to hotel general manager Catrina Mullins, Maddie Gordon of St. Paul, Virginia found a box of memorabilia at an estate sale.

Mullins said the estate belonged to Emma Kilgore Cassell Wiseman, who was at one time married to Mac Wiseman. The photos are labeled with her handwriting.

Some of the icons in the photographs are Earl Scruggs, Mac Wiseman, Curley King and Ralph and Carter Stanley.

The photos are believed to have been taken on the corner of Cumberland Street and what is now Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The Sessions Hotel, which celebrates local music and the Bristol Sessions, is working currently to blow up the photos to a larger size.

Mullins says the photos are being examined locally to see which will be suitable for expansion. The hotel hopes to make the photos 8′ x 10′

Mullins told News Channel 11 the enlarged photos will be featured in public areas of the hotel when it opens.

The photos will also feature nameplates underneath them with descriptions.

Mullins says they hope to open the hotel by the end of February 2020.