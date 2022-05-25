JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Services have been announced for Rev. Vincent Dial, who died Monday night after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

A visitation service will take place Friday beginning at 2 p.m. at Topper Palace at Science Hill High School.

A celebration of life will follow at 4 p.m.

Dial, a Johnson City icon, was the senior pastor at Bethel Christian Church and chaplain for the East Tennessee State University football team. He served for years as a band teacher at Liberty Bell Middle School before becoming North Side Elementary’s principal in 2001. Described by others as a pillar in the community, Dial remained active in schools and the church up until his death.