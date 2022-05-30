JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country were honored in Johnson City this Memorial Day.

A ceremony was held Monday morning at the Spirit of the American Doughboy statue in Memorial Park.

The statue was given to the city in 1935 as a way to honor the United States soldiers who have served overseas since World War I.

“We are here today to recognize those men and women who have lost their lives in all the wars that we’ve had,” master of ceremonies Ralph Motes said. According to Motes, wreaths were laid at the statue to commemorate those lives.

The local American Legion was in attendance at the ceremony. Also present was former Congressman Phil Roe and other state and local lawmakers.