JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — High inflation costs are putting a strain on local charities while several in the region need help this season more than ever.

However, some local food banks aren’t concerned about how inflation will affect their ability to provide Thanksgiving meals.

“Second Harvest works all year round, all the time to keep their costs down so they can provide the very best deal, whether inflation is high or low,” said Second Harvest Food Bank Community Relations Manager Edward Breese.

Second Harvest Food Bank provides food to charities all around Northeast Tennessee. The food bank has seen firsthand that high inflation means hardship for local families.

“Especially in our area, we see more people coming in for requests for food assistance, more people calling to see where they can find a pantry,” said Breese.

The increased demand for help from the public also affects agencies like the Salvation Army in Johnson City. Captain Benny Carringer said Thanksgiving is also a time when the Salvation Army gets the most donations.

“Because there are a lot of people who are wanting people to have that dinner time around the table with friends or family,” said Carringer.

Thanks to the generous help of members of the public and help from Second Harvest, Carringer said the Salvation Army has not spent anything on Thanksgiving food so far.

“We’ve had people who’ve stepped up to donate desserts or the sides or the turkeys or the hams, and so we’re very grateful for that that we don’t have to incur that cost at this moment,” said Carringer.

Like every other year, the Salvation Army will give back to the community and provide a meal to those in need.

“The Salvation Army is still dedicated to doing the most good in our community,” said Carringer. “We’re still going to provide those Thanksgiving meals as we have in the past, so we’re still going to serve until we can’t serve anymore.”

The Johnson City Salvation Army expects about 200 people to stop by on Thanksgiving Day.

The locations and times for Tri-Cities Salvation Army Thanksgiving meals can be found below:

Johnson City: 204 W. Walnut St. (12:30-1:30 p.m.)

204 W. Walnut St. (12:30-1:30 p.m.) Kingsport: 505 Dale St. (12-1 p.m.)

505 Dale St. (12-1 p.m.) Bristol: 137 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.)

If you would like to donate or volunteer your time on Thanksgiving, click here.