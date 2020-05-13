Sergeant Steve Hinkle to be added to national memorial along with other officers killed in line of duty

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sergeant Steve Hinkle of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office will be added to a national memorial in Washington D.C. as part of the 2020 Roll Call of Heroes.

The Roll Call of Heroes honors officers killed in the line of duty by adding their names to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

This year, 307 officers, including Sergeant Hinkle will be added.

Sergeant Hinkle died on February 26 after being shot in the line of duty during a welfare check that resulted in shots being fired.

Sergeant Hinkle had served as a school resource officer at Sullivan Central High School for several years.

135 of the officers being added were killed during 2019, including Tennessee Department of Corrections administrator Debra Johnson.

Johnson was killed in August of 2019 during the escape of inmate Curtis Watson, who was indicted on 15 counts, including premeditated murder and rape, after his eventual capture.

172 officers being honored at the memorial died in previous years, but their stories had been lost to history until recently.

A total of 11 officers from Tennessee are being added to the memorial this year.

You can see the full 2020 Roll Call of Heroes by clicking here.

On Wednesday night, a candlelight vigil will be held across the world for the fallen 307 officers.

The vigil begins at 8 p.m. Eastern when the names will be read aloud.

You can watch the stream of the vigil by clicking here or by going to the memorial’s Facebook page.