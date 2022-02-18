CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – Employees at a Serco, Inc. call center in Clintwood, Va. have received a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice.

According to the Virginia Employment Commission, the notice was released on Jan. 19 and will affect 163 employees.

According to the WARN notice, Serco’s contract to operate the call center is being terminated effective on March 31, and a successor company Aspira will be taking its place.

The notice also states that Serco will have to terminate the employment of current workers beginning on March 21.

Below is a copy of the WARN notice with a list of the specific job titles and number of jobs to be terminated.

Although employees will be losing these jobs, the notice says that it is possible that some employees may get other positions within Serco, and most, if not all, employees will be offered employment by the successor company, Aspira.

Aspira is a technology company that helps manage campground reservations, RV parks, hunting and fishing licenses and more, according to their website.

The call center is located at 539 Technology Drive in Clintwood.

According to the Serco website, the company is headquartered in Hook, United Kingdom and is a contractor for the provision of government services such as law and order, health, transport and more.

As of 1988, companies with more than 100 employees are required to provide WARN notices 60 calendar days in advance of the action.