Sequoyah Council turns to drive-thru, online recruiting amid pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local Boys Scouts have turned to unconventional means for recruiting new members.

The Sequoyah Council of the Boys Scouts of America has been using social media, drive-through setups, and online platforms such as Zoom.

“Families can just come, sign up, not even get out of their car and then go on their way and two weeks later they will be contacted by a unit and do a parent orientation,” said Sequoyah Council Field Director Erica Audette-Shotwell.

A virtual sign up event for Cub Scouts will take place Sept. 23 from 8 to 9 p.m.