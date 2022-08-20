JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University and former athletic director Scott Carter signed a separation agreement on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

According to the document, Carter will be paid his base salary by the University from Aug. 1 2022 to July 31, 2023. The University also states in the agreement it has given Carter the opportunity to report any conduct that would lead to allegations that the University has violated any applicable law.

The full agreement can be read below.

Carter resigned on Aug. 1 and had been with ETSU since 2017. His resignation is said to not be related to Coach Simon Harris’ Title XI allegations.