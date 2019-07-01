Senior Services offers workshop series for people living with cancer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Senior Services in Johnson City is offering a workshop series for people and family members living with cancer.

The series is free and open to people diagnosed with cancer or who have survived cancer and their loved ones.

Workshops will include information on making better nutrition and exercise choices, while also providing support and encouragement to attendees.

It will be held from 9 – 11 a.m. on Mondays through August 5 and will be located at the Memorial Park Community Center.

