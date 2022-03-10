BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A senior living facility in Bristol is seeking to help families in which a family member suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Dementia is a disease that affects many people throughout the world, and Dominion Senior Living of Bristol will now be hosting monthly dementia support groups for families impacted by the disease.

According to Tracey Wilson, the Regional Director of Alzheimer’s Tennessee said that the program was started after identifying a dire need to educate families and the community on resources that are available to them. b

“The one statement that I hear more than anything else is ‘We are not alone. We felt alone and now we know that we are not alone,” Wilson said.

The monthly meeting will provide various types of help for the challenges that patients and their loved ones face. The meeting will also provide patients and their families with a support system of other people that are in similar situations.

Nicole Briggs the executive director at Dominion said that they aim to provide the group with educational guest speakers during some meetings, but other times the group will just meet to have discussions.

The group will meet on the second Thursday of each month from 10 to 11 a.m. More information can be found by contacting Dominion Senior Living of Bristol or visiting their website.