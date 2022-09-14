(WJHL) — Sen. Tim Kaine and Sen. Mark Warner continue to work to secure federal money for several Southwest Virginia projects — including one in Marion that would rehabilitate abandoned and under-used properties.

Funds would go to Marion’s Economic Development Authority. Officials would then use that money to improve run-down properties and ultimately provide more affordable housing options for low-income people.

The project would also flow into the Town of Tazewell for a new fire station. The senators hope to see the town receive $617,000.

Sen. Tim Kaine and Sen. Mark Warner aim to get the millions passed in the Senate’s FY 2023 budget.