WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJHL) – Retiring United States Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) will deliver his goodbye remarks from the Senate floor on Wednesday, December 2.

Alexander will make his address at 10:30 a.m., according to a release from his office.

The farewell speech can be viewed on Wednesday by clicking here.

Alexander was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2002 and re-elected in both 2008 and 2014.

He also served as the governor of Tennessee from 1979 until 1987.