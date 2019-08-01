Senator Blackburn says you can see Bristol Motor Speedway from I-81

WASHINGTON (WJHL) – Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said you can see Bristol Motor Speedway from Interstate 81 while speaking on the floor of the U.S. Senate.

But in reality, the speedway can’t be seen from the interstate, which is about 4.5 miles away.

“I think one of the things that interests people when they cross into Tennessee as they’re going down I-81, is to see the Bristol Motor Speedway,” Blackburn said. “And to realize that this is truly a feat of engineering – NASCAR is very popular – and realize the innovation and creativity that has gone into creating that speedway.”

The senator tweeted a video of her comments on Wednesday.

One of the best parts of driving down I-81 is passing by the Bristol Motor Speedway @BMSupdates. Am I right, @NASCAR? 🏎 pic.twitter.com/5tAuPRTV8A — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) July 31, 2019

“One of the best parts of driving down I-81 is passing by the Bristol Motor Speedway,” the tweet states.

A handful of Twitter users replied, pointing out the error.

News Channel 11 reached out to Blackburn’s office regarding her comments on BMS. We have not heard back.