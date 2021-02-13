Lawmakers react to acquittal of former President Trump in second impeachment trial

(WJHL) – U.S. Senators released statements reacting to the senate vote to acquit former President Trump during his second impeachment trial.
U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty released a statement in a Twitter thread.
U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn released a statement Saturday evening.
“The House Impeachment Managers launched an unconstitutional show trial to humiliate the former President and his supporters. The Impeachment Managers have accomplished nothing but to extend the pain of the American people. They achieved one thing – Donald J. Trump’s acquittal.”U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine released a statement in a Twitter thread.
U.S. Senator Mark Warner released a statement Saturday evening.
“The evidence presented by the managers in this case was overwhelming: Donald Trump used the platform of the presidency to incite a violent insurrection against the seat of our democracy that led to multiple deaths. These are the most serious charges ever levied against a U.S. president, and with good reason. While the Senate failed to achieve the two-thirds majority needed to convict Trump and bar him from future office, a bipartisan majority of Senators voted today to send a clear message to future presidents that conduct of this nature is impeachable, intolerable and disqualifying. When the history books on this moment are written, I believe that judgment will be clear.”U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA)
The Senate vote was 57-43 to acquit Trump on the charge of inciting an insurrection.