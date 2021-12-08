Sen. Warner asking FEMA to rethink denial of individual assistance to for Hurley, Va. flood victims

HURLEY, Va. (WJHL) – United States Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) says that he is pushing for more assistance for an area of Southwest Virginia that was devasted by flooding in August 2021.

On Wednesday, Warner said that he has joined in on letters urging the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to appeal its denial of individual assistance for residents of Hurley.

Warner says that he wants to make sure that FEMA does not discriminate against rural areas when natural disasters occur.

“I’ve also made personal calls to the FEMA director to the FEMA Regional Director, making the case that Hurley this community, where they experience $67 million of damage in residences and small businesses ought to get relief,” Warner stated.

The floods killed one person and damaged more than 20 homes when they swept through Buchanan County.

FEMA denied individual assistance in October stating that the severity or magnitude was not enough to warrant the designation.