MARION, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Senator Tim Kaine will visit Southwest Virginia this week to talk about infrastructure, mental health and clean energy initiatives.

The Senator will be in Marion, Virginia on Thursday following a quick stop in Roanoke. Kaine will tour the site of the future Appalachian Center for Hope and discuss the federal dollars he secured to support the Center’s work.

The Center will help meet the immediate need for recovery housing in Smyth County and provide treatment. $650,000 in federal funding was secured in the recent government funding bill for this project.

Kaine will then visit the Creeper Trail to discuss the work being done to keep the trail operational and also celebrate the funding recently secured on that project. That funding includes $100,000 in resources awarded by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).

On Friday, he’ll host a roundtable at Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap. He plans to discuss clean energy manufacturing tax credits made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act. Kaine will discuss how they will create jobs and benefit Virginia’s coal communities.

The Senator will close out his visit to Southwest Virginia with a stop in Jonesville to participate in a day of service with the local Appalachian Service Project Chapter.