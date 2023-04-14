BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) visited Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap on Friday to discuss clean energy.

Kaine spoke with roundtable attendees about clean energy manufacturing tax credits made by the Inflation Reduction Act and how it will create jobs in the area and benefit Virginia’s coal communities.

The Senator was joined by Brian Anderson, Ph.D., Director of the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) and Executive Director of the Interagency Working Group (IWG) on Coal and Power Plant Communities and Economic Revitalization.

Officials from the Virginia Department of Energy (VDOE) and Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) also joined the roundtable.